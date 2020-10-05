'What an amazing vehicle': Mahindra Thar passes Omar Abdullah test, Anand Mahindra responds

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday took Mahindra Thar out for a test drive and looked impressed with the newly-launched SUV. In a glowing review, Abdullah said he could not wait to take it for a longer drive when it snows.

"Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra," Abdullah said.

The two leaders had appeared at the launch event of Mahindra Thar at a showroom in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah also posted pictures with the the glowing new vehicle.