'What an amazing vehicle': Mahindra Thar passes Omar Abdullah test, Anand Mahindra responds

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday took Mahindra Thar out for a test drive and looked impressed with the newly-launched SUV. In a glowing review, Abdullah said he could not wait to take it for a longer drive when it snows.
"Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra," Abdullah said.
The two leaders had appeared at the launch event of Mahindra Thar at a showroom in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah also posted pictures with the the glowing new vehicle.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said it was an "enormous compliment" coming from the NC leader.
"Coming from you, that’s an enormous compliment! I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive," Mahindra said.
Features and specs
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) had unveiled the all new version of its iconic SUV Thar on August 15 this year and was officially launched in the country on October 2.
The SUV features BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.
The diesel variant is be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain.
While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.
The model is being rolled out from the company''s Nashik plant.
The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.
Other features include, 4X4 capability, drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and safety features like dual airbags and hill-hold and hill descent control, among others.
