WHAT! After 6 years of marriage man discovers his wife is actually his sister

Life can be really unexpected! And some revelations can make or break your life. In a shocking revelation, a man's life turned upside down when he discovered that his wife of six years and the mother of his children is actually his sister.

The man shared his ordeal on the social networking site Reddit.

He shared on Reddit, "My wife got sick just after our son was born and now is in need of a kidney transplant. We checked with her relatives, and none were a match or a viable donor."

The man said that he was adopted minutes after his birth, and he doesn't know anything about his biological parents as he was part of a closed adoption.

"I knew it would be a long shot so I decided to get tested to see if I could donate. I got a call the other day saying that I was a match. The doctor then said something about wanting to do additional testing due to some information from the HLA (human leukocyte antigen) tissue test results. I didn't think much of it and agreed," he said in his post.

When the test results came, the man learned that he and his wife had an "abnormally high match percentage."

He continued, "I was shocked and confused. He explained that because of how DNA information is passed down through generations a parent to a child could have at least a 50 per cent match and siblings could have a 0-100 per cent match. It was rare to have a high match as husband and wife. I asked what does that mean."

He added, "We're related - no, I'm not kidding. I don't know what to do moving forward but I know it may be wrong. She is my wife and the mother of our kids."

Many people commented under his post to give him advice on how to handle the situation.

One user said, "I mean at this point you are married with children already - you can't take that back so I don't see much point in blowing worlds up, I guess."

"You already have kids and they are assumedly healthy since you didn’t mention any crazy abnormalities. If you’re happy, you’re happy. Donate the kidney to your sister-wife and continue being great parents to your children," wrote another user.

Yet another added, "Everything's been great this long, no point changing it."