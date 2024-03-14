What A Shi*ty Spot! Japan Has A Poop Museum With Stool-Shaped Cakes, Games And More

Did you know? There's a unique museum in Japan that is themed around poop. The Unko Museum in Tokyo is quite literally a "shitty attraction" as it happens to be the "Poop Museum." While it has existed since a few years ago, it has recently gathered some buzz due to Instagram reels and posts that are going viral. WATCH VIDEO

This place is filled with installations reminding you of poop. When visiting this unique spot in the country, visitors can experience various activities and exhibits centered around the flushy thing. Taking note of the recent reel, it opens showing a genie-like structure peeping into an open western toilet commode. It follows by showing a selfie mirror reflecting a wall inscribed with words related to poop inspired by various languages, including slang terms.

That's not all. The interesting video later displays more of the museum and its offerings for people. It was learned that visitors can try candies, cakes, and cupcakes which are poop-shaped. They can also witness and vibe at a light show, again, all about poo-poo. Later, the reel records a girl trying the "catch the poop" game. We understand you might have yelled in disgust, but that's probably not actual poop.

Netizens react to viral video

Becoming aware of the poop museum, the internet reacted to the viral reel on Instagram. They A range of comments surfaced on the platform, from people saying "I love poop" to those asking "What is this sh*t." Many netizens seemed interested to visit the spot and take a walk through it. "Let's go," they said in the comments section.