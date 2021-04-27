'What a gangster move': Twitterati heartbroken to see Chhota Rajan get treatment at AIIMs while common man suffers

Underworld don Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Tihar jail authorities informed a sessions court here on Monday.

On Monday, an assistant jailor of the Tihar jail telephonically informed the sessions court here that they could not produce Rajan via video conference before the judge for hearing in a case as the gangster has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to the AIIMS.

Rajan, 61, is lodged in the high-security Tihar prison in New Delhi since his arrest after deportation from Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. He is facing as many as 70 criminal cases pertaining to extortion and murder in Mumbai.

The news of Rajan receiving treatment at AIIMS has disappointed the general public. India is facing its worst healthcare crisis as hospitals are facing a shortage of beds, oxygen, vaccines and whatnot. Every day, pictures surface on the Internet of people in critical conditions waiting in queues to get treated.

Amid such a scenario, Chhota Rajan receiving treatment in the best hospital in the country is not being looked upon favourably.

Many have taken to social media to ask why a gangster is receiving a grand treatment from the government when other citizens are running from pillar to post to get a bed in a hospital.

Here's a look at some of the reactions.