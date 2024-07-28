'What A Boss': Woman Catches Snake, Explains How To Handle Reptile While Holding It In Most Casual Manner; Video Viral

A viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed a woman casually handling a snake and rescuing it from a office. While all others present in the office looked tensed and rightly so after the snake was found in the room, the woman in the video not only caught the snake but kept explaining how to handle the reptile even as the 6-feet-long snake was in her hands.

The viral video shows the woman approaching the desktop kept at a table. The woman was dressed in office clothes and at first sight, one could be mistaken for thinking that she was trying to find or pick up something from behind the desktop.

As soon as the woman enters the office space, she is cautioned by the male members in the room that the snake "jumped" many a times. Even as they tell the woman to be careful, the lady puts her hand behind the computer and snatches the snake.

While everybody is shocked to see the snake which was almost 6-feet-long, the woman calmly proceeds to put the snake inside the sack. Even as she is rescuing the reptile, the woman explains everyone that the reptile is an Indian rat snake (Dhaman) which are non-poisonous and that there was no reason to worry.

Though the identity of the woman could not be ascertained, the viral video had the username 'invincible_ajita'. The video impressed netizens and commented on the video widely.

"What a boss," commented a user.

"She is one brave lady !" commented another user.

"Saap pakadne ka tareeka thoda cazual hai," commented user.

The video also showed how the woman's calm nature helped everyone become normal. As the woman put the snake in the sack and held it with care, the employees cheered for her and there was a huge smile on the face of the woman as she walked out with the sack containing the snake.