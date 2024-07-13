UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Bitten By Snake For 7th Time In 40 Days In Fathepur; Team Formed For Probe

Fatehpur (UP): A 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur was allegedly bitten by a snake for the seventh time in 40 days. The man has been identified as Vikas Dubey.

Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Nayan Giri On The Incident

Reacting to the matter, Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Nayan Giri said that the victim has requested financial help from the authorities.

"The victim came to the Collectorate and cried that he had spent a lot of money to cure the snake bite and now he requested for financial help from the authorities. I advised him to visit a government-run hospital where he could get anti-snake venom free of cost," Giri told ANI on Friday.

Breaking: Vikas Dubey from Fatehpur, UP, has been bitten by a snake SEVEN TIMES in 40 days! The snake has attacked him at his home, aunt's home, and uncle's home, leaving him and his family in a state of panic and disbelief! #SnakeAttack #Fatehpur #VikasDubey pic.twitter.com/ocOBzPE5LV — Shivam Shukla (@sraj_speaks) July 12, 2024

#WATCH | Fatehpur, UP: A 24-year-old man allegedly bitten by a snake for the 7th time in 40 days.



CMO Rajiv Nayan Giri says, "... The victim came to the Collectorate and cried that he had spent a lot of money to cure the snake bite and now he requested for financial help from… pic.twitter.com/lnhyS94OGQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2024

He further said that it is very strange that a person is bitten by a snake every Saturday.

"We still need to figure out if it is actually a snake that's biting him. We also need to see the competence of the doctor who is treating him. A person being bitten by a snake every Saturday and that person being admitted to the same hospital every time, and recovering in just one day seems strange," he said.

The Chief Medical Officer further said that they had formed a three-doctor team to investigate the matter.

"This is why we thought of forming a team to investigate the case, after which I will tell the people the truth of the matter," he added.

According to officials, every time the snake attacked Vikas Dubey, he was taken to the hospital and recovered after getting treatment.