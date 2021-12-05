West Bengal woman donates leftover wedding food to needy, netizens laud effort

Very often in grand celebrations and festivities we see that a lot chunk of food is leftover and either shed off to decay or given to the ones in need. The later is always an act of kindness and love.

One such case comes to light through social media wherein a Bengal based sister is seen donating the excess food, post the wedding celebration of her brother, to the needy people in the vicinity.

The images shared on Instagram by an user @ig_calcutta have showed this young women dressed in the wedding attire along the vessels of rice, daal, chapattis and offering it with due respect and care for the needy. She herself sits along the leftover food and takes to serve people and to invoke their best wishes towards her and dear ones.

Take a look at her post:

A wedding photographer, Nilanjan Mondal, who caught the touching moment at Ranaghat station at around 1 am, identified the woman as Papiya Kar, according to the Indian Express, and Mondal said it was her brother’s wedding reception that day and a huge amount of food was leftover. So she took it upon herself to deliver it to those in need.

People have thanked and saluted her for serving the needy. An instagram user calls her 'Annapurna' referring her to the Hindu goddess of food. Some other comments read, 'Khub shundor', 'salute to her thoughts, the way she think...', 'it is so beautiful, god bless her, 'Eye opener. Good initiative. Salute! Good that this is in social media so that more people will get inspired' and the viewers go on and on typing towards her humane work.

The comments pour in to appreciate her kind gesture, check here:

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 06:00 PM IST