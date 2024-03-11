 Weird, But Why? Locals Buy Express Train Tickets At Telangana's Nekonda Railway Station Despite 'No Halt'
Why would you buy a train ticket from a station where it doesn't halt? While this may sound weird, this is closely the case with a railway station in India. Locals collect their express train tickets to board the transport even if it doesn't actually have a scheduled permanent halt there.

Tickets for a train they can't board?

The railway premises saw over 60 tickets being issued every day, according to an X post shared by journalist Sudhakar Udumula. His words caught the attention of netizens as they were captioned to read, "They purchase tickets but don't board the train!"

All you need to know

What exactly is the matter about buying tickets for a train that you can't really board from that very station? It's all about the efforts being taken by the local villagers to reach out to the authorities and emphasise the demand to add this station to the list of stops of major trains passing by.

It was learned that people of the region united via a WhatsApp group where they decided to purchase tickets each day and mark a significant revenue from the station, making the railway look into their wants and allow the halting of trains on the route. It all started after the reason for not granting a halt station there was said to be insufficient revenue.

Railway launches 'halt'

Furthermore, Sudhakar informed that the intercity express from Secunderabad to Guntur was recently given a temporary halt at Nekonda acknowledging repeated passenger requests. However, a scheduled halt status for the station would reportedly be granted if the railway receives income for three months; otherwise, cancel it. Purportedly, this is the reason why locals gear up at the ticket counters to collect their train tickets here.

