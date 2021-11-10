e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:59 PM IST

#WeDemandJusticeForAltaaf: Netizens protest virtually over 22-year-old's death in police custody in UP's Kasganj

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash

A youth called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case died in custody, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.

The police claimed that Altaf, 22, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up and said five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident on Tuesday.

The opposition Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for "yet another custodial death", saying that criminals and police are committing an "encounter" of law and order in the state under the BJP rule.

Postmortem of the victim is being conducted, he said.

The Samajwadi Party took to Twitter to attack the Yogi Adityanath government, calling the incident another misdeed of UP's "thoko (trigger-happy) police".

"In UP, under the patronage of the chief minister, criminal and police are committing an encounter of law and order. The guilty policemen should face a murder case and must be punished," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet in Hindi.

Similarly, people across India are outraged at the incident and are demanding justice for the victim.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look. (Trigger warning: disturbing images)

The incident comes close on the heels of a sanitation worker, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station in Agra, dying in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:59 PM IST
