Wedding Guest Was Caught Sneaking Chicken Leg Piece In Her Purse, Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Splits; 'Purse Chota Pad Gaya Nahi Toh...' | X @MDaejazAlam1

Indian weddings and food is a long lost connection where unexpected things can be spotted. From guest making unnecessary faces over the taste of the food to some of them flooding their dishes with the tempting food items. A similar video of a woman at an Indian wedding is going viral on the Internet which captured her in a quite hilarious yet compromising moment. The woman can be seen sneaking in a chicken leg piece wrapped in a tissue paper into her purse while she was treating herself with the food.

The wedding celebration turned into an internet spectacle after the video went viral, leaving social media users in splits. The clip, widely shared online, shows the woman discreetly wrapping the piece of chicken before quickly tucking it inside her handbag, all while glancing around to make sure no one was watching.

However, her act was caught on camera, turning what might have been a light-hearted moment into a trending topic. Netizens flooded the comments with hilarious reactions. While some users found the act relatable, many agreed it added an extra dose of humor to the wedding festivities. The video continues to rack up views, proving once again that candid moments at Indian weddings rarely go unnoticed in the age of social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @MDaejazAlam1 on X. The caption of the video reads, "ab pata chala paapa ke pariyaan apane saath hamesha pars lekar kyon chalatee hai,vidiyo dekhen maza aa jaega." FPJ could not verify authenticity of the video.

ALSO READ: Lip-Locked Couple Doing Photoshoot During Wedding Ceremony Sparks Debate

Netizens are always occupied with criticizing irrelevant and not-so-controversial content on the Internet. This time it's a video of an Indian couple during their wedding photoshoot where they can be seen in a compromising position, lip-locked to each other, while the whole team of photographers is capturing the romantic moment in their camera. The moment is sparking debate on social media weather doing such photoshoots at wedding is appropriate or not.