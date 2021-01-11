Wearing a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic? Google India has a message for you

With COVID-19 having been around for more than a year now, one would think that people across the world would have already mastered mask usage and social distancing etiquette. However, there continue to be an alarming number of people who use masks as an unnecessary accessory for their chins, or even as headbands. Many others still opt to forego masks altogether, convinced that the virus will not affect them.

But for those who have consistently tried to ensure that they and others around them are kept safer, Google India has a message of sorts. The company's official handle took to Twitter saying 'thank you' to all those who are wearing masks - using a startling array of fonts to make their point.