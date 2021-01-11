Wearing a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic? Google India has a message for you

With COVID-19 having been around for more than a year now, one would think that people across the world would have already mastered mask usage and social distancing etiquette. However, there continue to be an alarming number of people who use masks as an unnecessary accessory for their chins, or even as headbands. Many others still opt to forego masks altogether, convinced that the virus will not affect them.
But for those who have consistently tried to ensure that they and others around them are kept safer, Google India has a message of sorts. The company's official handle took to Twitter saying 'thank you' to all those who are wearing masks - using a startling array of fonts to make their point.
In the comments section, many have responded in kind, using a variety of fonts to answer in the affirmative and to share pictures of their masked faces.
According to the World Health Organization, masks should be a part of the "comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives". As their website explains, masks should be worn by the public in areas where the virus is circulating. "Masks should be worn when you’re in crowded settings, where you can’t be at least 1 metre from others, and in rooms with poor or unknown ventilation," it adds.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)