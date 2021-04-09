'We have seen it all': The zen Rahul Dravid yells and screams in anger; fans can't keep calm

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid has stunned the internet today and we are all loving the surprise!

Dravid featured in an ad for CRED, a Bangalore-based credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, shared by Kohli on Twitter, actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: "When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Later, we see Dravid, the politest of all, stuck in traffic, shouting at everyone from his car. Enraged, he also breaks the side mirror of a car nearby with his bat. However, the most hilarious moment is when the cricketer climbs out of the roof of the car and screams, "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Shocked, right? Not only us, even India skipper Virat Kohli is shocked. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote: "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai."