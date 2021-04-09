Mumbai Police Commissioner has a fun weekend to-do list for Mumbaikars; read HERE

Mumbai Police is known for sending messages and teaching lessons with humour. They are famous on Twitter for their cool and classy public service messages that make people laugh and also spread awareness.

Recently, the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai made a quick and cool post advising people to stay home during the curfew on Saturday and Sunday. Instead of making a strict formal tweet, he gave people a fun to-do list that they can follow instead of stepping out during the weekend curfew.

The tweet makes the weekend curfew sound like a good opportunity to stay at home and relax. It advises indulging in reading, watching a movie, cooking, practising Yoga and other such fun activities.

The caption of the tweet reads, "Check-in on Friday Check-out on Monday Spend you weekend doing your favourite things but Indoors. #WeekendCurfew #TakingOnCorona."

Here's the post.