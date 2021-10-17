'We have come a long way': Mumbaikars celebrate virtually as city records zero Covid-19 deaths for first time in 20 months

Notching an achievement, Mumbai on Sunday reported zero Covid-19 deaths, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the city around 20 months ago in March 2020.

The city also recorded 367 new cases, while 518 fully recovered patients went home on Sunday.

Presently, 5,030 active cases still remain in the city as the health authorities heave a sigh of relief.

Covid-19 scarred the country's commercial capital considerably with 751,293 total infections till date and 16,180 deaths, the highest in the country.

Presently, the city's doubling rate has increased to 1,214 days, with a recovery rate as high as 97 percent now.

With no containment zones in the city's chawls or slums, only 50 buildings remain under seal now, a huge improvement over the tense days in the first and second waves of Covid when these figures ran into thousands.

The news has spread cheers across the city. Mumbaikars are taking to social media to celebrate the achievement. However, people are still encouraging others to keep their masks on and maintain social distancing in order to keep the threat of Coronavirus at bay.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:30 PM IST