Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

WC 2022 Qualifiers: Ronaldo bags hat-trick as Portugal thrashes Luxembourg; fans celebrate virtually

FPJ Web Desk
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group A football match between Portugal and Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve in Loule, near Faro, south of Portugal, on October 12, 2021. | AFP

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group A football match between Portugal and Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve in Loule, near Faro, south of Portugal, on October 12, 2021. | AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg by 5-0, in a Group A qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

With a full Algarve Stadium, the Portuguese National Team entered at full speed and at 17th minute, they were already winning 3-0. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring through a penalty in the 8th minute.

It took a little wait to see Cristiano Ronaldo score again, again with a penalty. The captain of Equip das Quinas thus reached 8 goals against the Luxembourg team, which became his biggest victim.

The wait for the third goal of the match was short, and this time it was Bruno Fernandes who scored with the right foot inside the penalty area after an assist from Bernardo Silva. It was Fernandes' sixth goal for the National Team.

In the second half of the match, the pace dropped and Portugal controlled the game at their leisure, still having several good opportunities to score.

In his 100th game for the national team, goalkeeper Rui Patricio managed his 49th clean sheet.

In the 69th minute, Joao Palhinha scored his second goal for Portugal, following a corner taken by Bruno Fernandes. Very close to the end, Cristiano Ronaldo completed the hat-trick after a pass from Ruben Neves on the left side. This was Ronaldo's ninth goal against Luxembourg and the 801st goal as a senior.

The event made Ronaldo fans across the globe overwhelmed who took to social media to express their joy.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ

Rampant Ronaldo seizes record; Denmark, England cruise in World Cup qualifying wins
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
