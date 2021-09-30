Watch: 'You cannot take down Narendra Modi govt,' says Bagga as his Twitter war with Swamy continues

The Twitter war going on between senior BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is worsening by the minute as neither of two seem to be willing to back down.

Supporters of both the leaders are also eliciting support for their respective leaders and making all kinds of comments on the social media.

Subramanian Swamy had tweeted targeting Tajinder Bagga, saying, "Journalists from Delhi told me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga was jailed several times by Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi for petty offences."

Infuriated by Swamy's direct attack, Bagga hit back at Swamy saying, "Heard you are James Bond's uncle. Instead of tweeting, call Mandir Marg SHO and expose me with details. I'll give you 48 hours after that it's my turn. Your time starts now."

The war has further escalated as Swamy has been constantly retweeting criticism coming in for Bagga whereas Bagga has released a video countering Swamy. In the video, Bagga says that Swamy won't be able to take down the Narendra Modi government. He also says that the allegations put forth by Swamy are false. If Swamy doesn't respond within 48 hours, he will take legal action.

Watch the video here:

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:09 PM IST