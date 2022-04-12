WATCH: Virat Kohli shares glimpse of his workout routine

Former India captain Virat Kohli took over the internet on Monday and shared a video of him doing deadlift in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He captioned the video, "The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym - Shanker Basu. Thanks for imbibing the "get better by 1 percent" attitude in me bassa sirrrr @basushanker @primalpatterns"

Since Monday the video has 4 million views and almost 10 thousand comments. Reacting to the video, one user commented, "The warrior mind-set sets him apart’ accompanied by heart emoji".

Another user commented, "Getting the vibes that vintage VK is coming back".

Shanker Basu is not only the man behind Virat Kohli's fitness, but he was also the head of strength and conditioning coach of the India cricket team between 2015 and 2019.

Watch the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:00 PM IST