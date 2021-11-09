Watch: Viral TikTok parody video of Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Bole Chudiyan' leaves netizens in splits

Social media has always been dominated by reels, TikToks, and short videos that can be sometimes adorable, hilarious or even strange.

This is why making content on these platforms has recently grown popular among users. People of all ages, from all walks of life, can be found on these platforms creating videos hoping to probably become famous some day!

With that being said, videos of non-Indians swaying to upbeat Bollywood music has been trending on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and various other platforms.

One such video has recently gone viral and netizens are loving it!

The legendary song 'Bole Chudiyan' from the popular film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has been replicated by a Singaporean TikTok user named @simplejeee.' And what's more is that the expressions are on point too!

Have a look:

The boys in the video were able to capture the actors' exact expressions in the song.

TikTok users even worked on the music video's minor elements, imitating Kajol's and Shah Rukh Khan's impressions as well as Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's walks.

Netizens couldn't hold back their laughter as they flooded the video with likes and humorous comments. Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:14 PM IST