Watch: Viral ad on infertility featuring Mona Singh has the internet in tears

A woman is always held hostage by expectations of the society- skinny or fat, tall or short, bold or meek, fertile or infertile. On most days, you could achieve the world, but the patriarchal society won't deem you to be successful enough unless you can bear a child.

Infertility is viewed as a curse, the one that supposedly keeps a woman 'incomplete'. To speak loudly against this bias, Prega News, a pregnancy test kit brand has released a new ad featuring actress Mona Singh that is going viral.

The ad named "#SheIsCompleteInHerself​ - A Women’s Day Initiative by Prega News" shows Lata (Mona Singh), a dutiful housewife, getting happy for her younger, pregnant sister-in-law. However, infertility casts a shadow over happiness. The ad then moves forward to show us that Lata is also a teacher, a housewife, a daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, caretaker and most importantly, a human. Irrespective of being unable to conceive, she is complete in herself.

The description of the ad reads, "Infertility affects every 1 in 6 couples in India and the circumstances around them make them suffer in silence. This Women's Day, let's speak up about infertility issues - and make this world a better place for people battling infertility. Prega News urges you to celebrate every woman for who she is because #SheIsCompleteInHerself​."

Here's the video: