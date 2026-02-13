 Watch: Pakistani Soldiers Seen Dancing To Dhurandhar's 'FA9LA’ In Viral Video
Despite a reported theatrical ban in Pakistan, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, topped Netflix charts there. A viral X video claimed Pakistan Army personnel danced to the song “FA9LA,” recreating Akshaye Khanna’s scene. Though unverified, the clip sparked massive reactions as the film continues breaking records ahead of its March 2026 sequel release

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
article-image

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has become a cross-border talking point. Although the film was reportedly barred from theatrical release in Pakistan, it climbed to the No. 1 spot on Netflix in the country.

The action drama has also been performing strongly in India, with steady box office numbers and continued buzz across social media platforms. The film’s gripping narrative, stylised action sequences, and powerful performances have contributed to its growing global popularity.

Viral video claims show Pakistan army dancing to ‘FA9LA’

Amid the film’s rising fame, a video began circulating on X claiming to show Pakistan Army personnel dancing to the movie’s hit track “FA9LA.” The clip was posted by an account named Frontal Force with a playful caption suggesting soldiers were grooving to the film’s soundtrack.

In the video, men dressed in army-style uniforms appear to recreate the energetic entry steps performed by Akshaye Khanna, who portrays the character Rehman Dakait in the film. The dance sequence closely mirrors his on-screen introduction, which has become one of the movie’s most talked-about moments.

Original source and questions over authenticity

The same clip was later found on Instagram, uploaded by the handle @um4r_films on December 24, 2025, shortly after the film’s release. While the visuals have sparked widespread amusement online, the authenticity and context of the video remain unverified. It is unclear whether the individuals in uniform are actual soldiers or simply performers recreating the scene.

article-image

Nevertheless, the clip has amassed thousands of reactions, with users flooding comment sections with laughing emojis and witty remarks. Some users jokingly suggested that audiences in Pakistan seem more invested in the film than viewers in India.

Box office success and sequel announcement

Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar has reportedly broken multiple box office records since its release. The film blends high-octane action with political undertones, which has further amplified conversations online.

With the second instalment scheduled to hit screens on March 19, 2026, anticipation continues to build. Whether through chart-topping streams or viral social media moments, Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down.

Note: FPJ cannot verify the authencity of the video

