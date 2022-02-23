Watch video: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar lip-sync to famous dialogues from Pushpa

The Pushpa fever hasn't faded away, from celebrities to commoners trying the cool moves, popular dialogues and recreating scenes from the Tollywood film.

With cricketers such as David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Dwayne Bravo and others trying the Pushpa fun, it seems sportspersons like Yuzvendra Chahal are giving it another attempt. This time, Chahal planned go along to try the trend and was joined in by other fellowmates such as Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar. The trio were lip-syncing to famous dialogues from Allu Arjun's movie.

It seems like a pass game for the cricketers this time, as Chahal began in the video with the dialogue, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya?". This is then continued by Navdeep Saini saying, "Fire hai main" and later comes Harpreet Brar in style, "Jhukunga nahi".

Watch:

Loading View on Instagram

To the unversed, Team India is currently in Lucknow preparing for the T20 series against the Sri Lankan cricket team. The initial match of the cricket series against Sri Lanka is scheduled on February 24 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, when the Indian team were travelling through a bus, rpobably for a practice match, the three tried to relax and enjoy the moment with famous Pushpa dialogues.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:29 PM IST