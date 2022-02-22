Watch video: Woman creates Guinness World Record by jumping on a rope with high heels

Guinness World Records Instagram page is filled with videos showcasing people making amazing records. Most of those records leave people stunned and the videos are absolutely intriguing to watch.

While walking in high heels can be tough for some women, one woman just created a world record in them.

An athlete named Olga Henry created a Guinness World Record by having the most number of bum bounces on a slackline in high heels. She did it in one minute and showcased her skills at Santa Monica Beach in California, USA.

The video shared by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Record, shows Olga effortlessly jumping on a rope, while wearing high heels. And on top of that, she is seen smiling throughout and quite enjoying doing it.

Sharing the video, they wrote, ”Most bum bounces in high heels on a slackline in one min. 25 by @olga.henry.”

The video has already been viewed 402 thousand times. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 32,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While some were simply stunned by this amazing skill, a few questioned why someone would create such a record. One user commented, "That's already hard to do but in HEELS?" Another said, "Why is this a record."

Look at the comments below:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:58 PM IST