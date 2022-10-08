Watch Video: What made Delhi man welcome Zomato delivery guy with Aarti ki thali?

What made Delhi man welcome Zomato delivery with Aarti ki thali? |

Videos involving food delivery guys from zomato and swiggy keep on surfacing on the internet for one or the other reasons. These delivery guys win over the internet when they go out of the way to help their customers. At times they win sympathy from netizens for being bashed from the customers for delayed delivery. Now, in a very interesting instance, a video of delivery agent being welcomed with aarti ki thali is going viral.

In the video a man is seen welcoming the Zomato delivery agent with aarti ki thali and applying tika on his forehead as he arrives at his doorstep. In the video the man is singing Aaiye aapka Iintezar tha as the agent is seen smiling at the special treatment.

The video was shared by Sanjeev Tyagi, a Delhi-based businessman on his Instagram account with the following caption: “Getting your order despite “Dilli ka traffic. Thank you Zomato.”

The video has received millions of views and 488,532 likes.

Watch the video below:

Social media users appreciated the gesture of the businessman and commented that instead of people abusing these delivery agents, they should learn from this Delhi man. Instagram users also find the moment cute when the delivery agent removed his helmet for tika.

Read the comments of the Instagram users:

How would you treat the delivery agent, when he is late? Do let us know in comments.