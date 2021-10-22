Watch Video: Violent storm leaves 250,000 households in France without power

According to Enedis, the country's national power distribution system, a powerful storm that pounded northern France for over 24 hours inflicted damage and left 250,000 households without power.

According to France Bleu radio, the storm Aurore has wreaked havoc on Brittany, Normandy, and Paris, according to Xinhua news agency.In Normandy, all rail traffic was interrupted due to falling trees on the tracks. In the east, train traffic was interrupted between Strasbourg and Metz, and between Strasbourg and Nancy.

In the Paris region (Ile-de-France), the circulation of the Regional Express Network (RER), including line A, B, C and D, is slowed down or interrupted. Due to damages on the roads and railways, some 783 km of traffic jam was estimated across France.

Meteo France has lifted an orange vigilance alert across the country, but some 15 departments in east France are still on yellow alert.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:35 AM IST