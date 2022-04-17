Watch Video: Vegetable seller's poetry on inflation in Punjabi catches attention of netizens

After inflation is going up in India since the Russia-Ukraine war, several memes, cartoons and videos are going viral on the Internet. Earlier trend of taking photos in front of Petrol pump while fill the tank was viral. Many people took photos in front of petrol pumps and tagged it to politicians to make a comment on Oil price hike was a unique ay last time.

Now when from petrol, diesel, vegetables cylinder prices are rising and so many common people are complaining and politician are busy protesting to raise inflation issue. The video of one vegetable seller is catching the attention of Netizens.

Wherein he is reciting one poetry on inflation in a sarcastic way by mentioning all the items whose prices are hiked in recent times. Tweerterite @ShabnamHashmi has shared this video of a vegetable vendor reciting poetry and she claimed the video might be from Punjab.

Some of the line from his video translated in English as below:

Lemon says, 'You don't touch me.'

Chilli says, 'You havn't eaten me since many days.'

Oil says, 'You did fill the tank fully.'

Cylinder says, 'You didn'touch me'

'Coomon man is dying without food. There is no control on inflation.'

'We say India is getting acclaimed worldwide, but I think India is going to become second Sri Lanka.', says Gurvinder.

Though it is not sure how much attention it will catch of government but definitely video got attention of more than 2000 Tweeterites and also 100 likes.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:11 PM IST