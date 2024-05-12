Viral Post: MS Dhoni Is Like Item Song In Movies, 'Nothing To Do With Story, But Audience Enjoy'

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

An X post is going viral on the internet as it draws an analogy between Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and item songs in movies, suggesting that Dhoni's role in cricket matches is akin to the presence of item songs in films – not directly related to the crucial storyline or the game, but still enjoyed by the audience.

धोनी भाई की बैटिंग बॉलीवुड के आइटम सॉन्ग जैसी है जिसका फ़िल्म से कोई लेना देना नही पर जनता को मजा आता है इसीलिए रखा हुआ है...।

Dhoni is still loved by cricket fans

It goes unsaid that people look up to the former Indian cricket team captain for for his calm demeanor, exceptional leadership skills, and proficiency as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Despite his retirement from international cricket, he wins the hearts of his fans when he walks down the stadium stands to enter the pitch for a game of IPL.

Imagine MS Dhoni talking to you with his hand on your shoulder and protecting you from the security guard.

I don't think any player has had such a craze nor will it ever happen again.

— 3h7v. (@coverkeuparse6) May 11, 2024

THALA MS DHONI IS PLAYING CRICKET TODAY🥹💛

But has Dhoni lost his form?

The words on the post translated to read: "Dhoni bhai's batting is like a Bollywood item song which has nothing to do with the film but the public enjoys it so it is kept..."

Talking of the X post, it commented on the player's recent games and his ability to contribute to the overall match. It allegedly suggested that his performance had nothing to contribute to the game, but merely served a purpose of entertainment. It purportedly suggested that his presence adds more appeal than his efforts into winning the match for Chennai Super Kings.

It will be a shame if Ms Dhoni retires after this season,he is having the form of his life.



We all thought Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant is going to be the keeper but Dhoni seems to have different plans.



Dhoni made Hardik Pandya day with Hat-trick sixes.

While it is believed that his muscle tear issues have comparatively influenced his game and made him perform down the order as a finisher, it is debatable whether he has lost the charm of the sports. It is noted that he continues to have a remarkable striking rate which is often above 200. Also, notably, the former cricket made a hat-trick of sixes in a recent match held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, earlier this year.