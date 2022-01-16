Watch video: Vegetable vendors thrashed in Indore, video goes viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal vegetable vendor and her son thrashed by a group of men in Bhanwarkuan locality, Indore on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the tribal woman asked a doctor to move his car that he parked in front of their pushcart. Fuming over the argument, the doctor called his staff from the clinic and beaten up them badly.

The doctor and his companions not only thrashed them but also overturned the cart carrying potatoes and onions. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The woman has been identified as Dwaraki Bai (65) and her son as Raju (28). Later on the woman and her son reached police station and lodged a complaint against the staff member of the doctor.

On the complaint of the victims, the police have registered a case under the section of IPC 323, 506 and 294. Later, when the video went viral the police further registered the case under the IPC 324 section 2, 3, 5, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:30 PM IST