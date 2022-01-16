e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic's hopes of playing Australian Open dashed after court dismisses tennis star's appeal against deportationIndia reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Watch video: Vegetable vendors thrashed in Indore, video goes viral

The woman has been identified as Dwaraki Bai (65) and her son as Raju (28).
Staff Reporter
Snap from the viral video |

Snap from the viral video |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal vegetable vendor and her son thrashed by a group of men in Bhanwarkuan locality, Indore on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the tribal woman asked a doctor to move his car that he parked in front of their pushcart. Fuming over the argument, the doctor called his staff from the clinic and beaten up them badly.

The doctor and his companions not only thrashed them but also overturned the cart carrying potatoes and onions. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The woman has been identified as Dwaraki Bai (65) and her son as Raju (28). Later on the woman and her son reached police station and lodged a complaint against the staff member of the doctor.

On the complaint of the victims, the police have registered a case under the section of IPC 323, 506 and 294. Later, when the video went viral the police further registered the case under the IPC 324 section 2, 3, 5, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

ALSO READ

Indore: Free Press organises online 'On the Spot' painting competition Indore: Free Press organises online 'On the Spot' painting competition
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Advertisement