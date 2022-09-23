Watch Video: United Airlines Boeing 777 faces technical glitch, sparks start coming out of it

e-Paper Get App
United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) operated flight UA149 between New York Newark, United States, and Sao Paulo, Brazil on 21 September.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) flight UA149 operating between New York Newark, United States, and Sao Paulo, Brazil emitted sparks due to a technical glitch soon after take-off from Newark Airport on Wednesday.

The pilots went into a holding pattern above the Atlantic Ocean and returned to Newark where it safely landed 1 hour and 30 minutes after initial departure.

The video triggered reactions from the twitterati and they held the poor upkeep of the aging fleet airline responsible for the incident.

The Aero Explorer reported the incident citing data from FlightRadar24.

The actual cause of the incident is still to be known, but there are concerns about old planes.

To curb the fear and build confidence, United has ordered dozens of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which it will receive in 2023.

