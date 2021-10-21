e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:36 PM IST

Watch video: Union workers in Seoul dressed in #Squid Games outfit to rally for job security, leaves netizens stunned

FPJ Web Desk
According to The Straits Times, over 80,000 members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions went on strike in 13 different cities in South Korea on Wednesday local time, demanding that the government improve working conditions for irregular workers and raise the minimum pay.

27,000 people gathered in Seoul to protest, leading local officials to deploy about 12,000 cops to set up "bus walls" and fences for crowd control, particularly in Gwanghwamun Plaza, where the majority of the rallies took place.

The Netflix original series Squid Games is all about 456 adults on the verge of financial collapse who are invited to play children's games for a chance to win 45 billion won ($40 million) - but losing the games has devastating implications.

According to a Reuters, the march broke the country's strict COVID-19 social distancing regulations, which only allow gatherings of up to eight individuals if four persons are completely vaccinated, and up to ten people in other locations.

The protest has left Squid Games fans stunned as they were impressed by the fact that people began taking just the right message from the Netflix series and are trying to make things happen.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:31 PM IST
