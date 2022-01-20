Watch Video: This Indo-French couple's duet on Kishore Kumar hit 'Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya' will leave you moonstruck

Meghdut Roy Chowdhury from Kolkata and Pauline Laravoire from France are one adorable Indo-French couple and together they are making our Sundays more delightful with their beautiful musical sessions.

The couple often posts videos from their jamming sessions and similarly on January 9 both Meghdut and Pauline uploaded a video of them singing the iconic Kishore Kumar song 'Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya' from the 1972 film 'Jawani Diwani'. Needless to mention, the video is being very well received on the internet.

In the now-viral video, the adorable couple can be seen singing Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya, a song starring Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. Also, Meghdut is seen playing the ukulele. Pauline then makes the video all more fun with her cute antics. Instagram users are absolutely in love with this viral video.

Pauline posted the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “Here's Samne Ye Kaun Aaya with @paulinelaravoire as part of this week's #indofrenchsingingsundays. Don't think we've ever attempted a song by #kishorekumar before. So choose the most fun one, obviously! If this home quarantine continues for much longer, you'll probably see us every weekend picking up a new song to play for you guys. Also, thank you to all the 7,50,000 people who saw our last video. That was complete madness. So much love all around (sic).”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:06 PM IST