Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

Watch video: Hyderabad eatery serves 24-carat gold foil ice-cream at Rs 500

Be it winter or summer, ice-cream is an all time mood setter! You might have your own flavor preferences, but how about trying a gold ice cream?

Wait, what? Gold and edible, strange but true! This Hyderabadi ice-cream parlour serves an ice cream a gold version of the chilled delicacy.

In a recent Instagram reel posted by food blogger Abhinav Jeswani, we can see Hyderabad's Huber & Holly preparing the gold foil plated ice cream. The video starts with the staff adding some ice cream to a chocolate cone and gradually giving it a mesmerizing and mouth-watery look. Then, came the important and customised element - the sheet of gold - which made to the top with a few cherries. According the video, this ''24K gold ice cream" costs of this ice cream is Rs. 500 and additional taxes on it.

Watch the video, right here:

Ever since the video made to social media, it has garner over 2.9 million views, 230k likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens seem to be excited to give this try, having fallen for the look and bizarre 'gold' ingredient.

Take a glance at the comments, right here:

ALSO READ

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
