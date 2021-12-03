Watch video: Tanzanian duo lip sync and dance to Nora Fatehi's viral song 'Kusu Kusu', netizens love it

After the Tanzanian brother sister duo hit the social media with their lip syncing to the song 'Raatan Lambiyaan' and 'Zaalima', the siblings now came back with another video to express their love for Indian songs.

This time they perform to the film Satyameva Jayate 2 song 'Kusu Kusu'. “Namaste India, Kusu Kusu is here enjoy,” wrote the brother Kili Paul while posting the video. He also tagged Nora Fatehi, who features in the song, and Zahrah S Khan, the singer of the track, among other people.

Do the siblings follow Nora Fatehi's moves or their own style to tick the floor? Watch the video right here to check out their dancing steps:

In the video, to begin with shows sister Neema standing in front and brother Kili in the back. She leads the lip syncs to the parts sung by Khan to which her brother flawlessly gets dancing.

The now viral video has garnered over 1.3 Million views and more than 38K likes, still counting. Several take to comment on the energetic performance of the brother and the talented sister for lip syncing skills, overall loving the video.

'You both rocking' writes an Instagram user while another types in, 'OMG..... Best of the best 😍😍😍love it'

Take a look at some reactions to the video, here:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:03 PM IST