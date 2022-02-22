Watch video: Sloth bear, new born cubs eat fruits at Mysuru Zoo

Videos of animals are so cute that it soon wins the hearts of viewers on the internet, also these clippings often keep resurfacing on social media.



In a recent video shared by Mysuru Zoo on Twitter, we can see a sloth bear identified as Durgi along her newly born cubs. The three cutely cuddle each other, especially the mama bear, in display of love and affection. The sloth bear also breast feeds the little ones who are merely 75 days old.

Mysuru Zoo seems to enjoy their company, in the video a man can be heard speaking about the animal and throwing some pieces of fruits for them. As soon as the fruit lands in their zone, the mother bear seems to smell and verify the food, which is later enjoyed by the two kids. The video also captures the dialogue between to men, probably Zoo officials, who talk of the nutrition and breast feeding abilities of the parent bear.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:57 AM IST