Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan's youngest AbRam waives from Mannat after brother Aryan gets bail in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, was spotted by media at his residence Mannat waving at the crowd gathered outside after brother Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High court.

Though the final bail order is expected to come tomorrow, October 29, which means Aryan will have to spend another night in jail, AbRam was spotted waving from his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Little AbRam was spotted waving to the paparazzi and fans gathered outside Mannat from the terrace.

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was later sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



A number of fans were also seen celebrating outside Mannat. Videos and pictures of fans bursting crackers and holding banners in support of Shah Rukh are being shared online.

As for the bail, a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, in addition to Aryan, also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram



Aryan was arrested on October 3 and was lodged into the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, on October 8. Last week, he was visited by Shah Rukh. A prison official told PTI last week that Shah Rukh and Aryan's meet lasted for 15-20 minutes with four guards were present around. They spoke on the intercom, with a glass wall between them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:23 PM IST