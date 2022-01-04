Watch video: Robber crab snaps club in half, shocks Australian golfers

What a scary incident it would have been to spot a crab amid enjoying a game! Something similar happened with golfers in Australia, who were left in shock and awe to see a huge crab joining them on the fairway.

According to news.com.au, Christmas Island local Paul Buhner and his friends came across the gigantic crab in October 2020 and was surprised to see it doing the rounds of social media in January 2022. He said it spread online after his son shared the video with a friend.

Hair-raising footage was shared on multiple social media where we can see the giant robber crab slicing through the golf club. Interestingly, Wikipedia suggest it to be the largest terrestrial arthropod in the world, with a weight of up to 4.1 kg.

In the video we can see the giant crab with its claws and strengthened teeth, that helped the creature to effortlessly break the driver. A man, identified as AI, tries to dare and dislodge the crab from the club with little success.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:31 PM IST