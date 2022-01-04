e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Watch video: Man enjoys playing with puppy on beach, netizens react sharing the 'pawfect' moments

FPJ Web Desk
Social media is a fan of puppies, kittens and any other animal trying to play tricks or enjoying quality time with humans. Such clips can instantly make one smile widely and win hearts.

A recent video of a man playing with a puppy on the beach is a going viral.

The adorable video was shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_. In the short clip we can see a cute little doggo playing on sand with a man. Both are enjoying a run-chase game! The canine's sprinting abilties can't be missed, as it is so 'pawfect'.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Since shared a while ago, the video has attracted over 110K views and many comments. Netizens took to share similar clippings in the reply section.

Check some reactions, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
