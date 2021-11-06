Watch: Video of man dipping hands in boiling hot oil to fry chicken goes viral; netizens call him 'Iron Man'

Street food is always fascinating. But what adds to this element of surprise and wonder is the way it is prepared. This is why shops try to engage and entertain customers by showing the unique ways of preparation, especially when it comes to street food. This trend has however picked up in huge five star restaurants as well, where the chef is seen preparing the meal in right in front of the customers table, while being applauded for their unique skills and techniques.

This time things have escalated to a whole new level as a street vendor was seen doing something none of us could ever imagine even trying!

In a viral video, a local street food vendor can be seen dipping his fingers into scorching hot oil and frying chicken, without flinching even a bit.

Who knew this was possible, and that it could be so effortless? At least it seemed like it was.

Have a look at the video here:

The video, which was posted on Instagram by @nonvegfoodie, rapidly went viral, with viewers expressing their disbelief.

The man can be seen in the video holding up many pieces of fried chicken from the oil and even adding a coating of masalas to spice things up.

Users have reacted to the video in a variety of ways, from calling it "finger fry" to calling the man,"Real-life Iron Man'

Have a look at a few reactions here:

