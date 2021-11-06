Watch: Viral video of Team India celebrating Captain Kohli's birthday after their remarkable victory, wins hearts

The Indian cricket team was spotted celebrating skipper Virat Kohli's birthday along with their victory over Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

The BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations with MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, and all the other players.

India defeated Scotland by eight wickets in 6.3 overs while chasing 86. India also defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the preceding match.

On November 5th, the Indian captain turned 33 years old.

Here's what the BCCI tweeted: "Cake, laughs and a win! #TeamIndia bring in captain @imVkohli's birthday after their superb victory in Dubai. Thumbs up Thumbs up,".

Have a look at the video that has gone viral:

The Indian cricket team is competing in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This will be Kohli's final T20 World Cup as the Indian captain, as the player declared in September that he will step down as India's T20 captain after the World Cup. However, he would continue to captain the team in ODIs and Tests.

The adorable birthday celebration video where Captain Kohli gets a cake bath has taken the internet by storm.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:42 AM IST