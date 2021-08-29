Watch: Video of Joe Biden allegedly 'sleeping' during meeting with Israel PM Naftali Bennett goes viral

The US and Israel strengthened their partnership during a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House, Biden said on Friday (local time).

Biden was supposed to meet with Bennett on Thursday, while the White House rescheduled it to Friday after deadly attacks at the Kabul airport, which killed 13 US troops and wounded 18.

"It was an honour to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House today. We strengthened the enduring partnership between our two nations and underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Biden said in a tweet.

At the meeting, important matters were discussed by the two leaders. However, one instance from the meeting went viral for a hilarious reason.

In a video that is being widely shared on social media, Biden sits with eyes closed and thus, appears to sleeping for a few minutes while Bennett speaks to him.

Watch the video here:

While some are criticising the President for sleeping, others are defending him by saying that he was listening intently and had closed his eyes to focus.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:08 PM IST