Watch: Video of dog 'blessing' devotees outside Ahmednagar's Siddhivinayak Temple is the cutest thing on the internet today

An adorable video of a dog 'blessing' devotees outside Ahmednagar's Siddhivinayak Temple is currently going viral on the internet. The video shows a pooch sitting outside the exit gate of the temple and greeting the passerby devotees with high fives and hand shakes.
The video, which has received over 15,000 likes, was reportedly captured by a Facebook user named Arun Limadia. It showed a man coming out of the temple and bowing his head down in front of the canine, who then responds by blessing him with its paw.
Check it out here:
According to Instagram page 'Small to big tails', the dog sits at the same gate everyday to greet the devotees.
Sharing another video of the little fur ball, the page wrote, "From what I have told this dog sits at the same place each day every day at Siddhatek Ashtavinayak temple and gently greets people. Isn't that really sweet and amazing."
Responding to the video, a user commented, "The most purest blessing you ever can get."
"Animals are precious," wrote another.
