Watch video: NCP MP Supriya Sule offers lift to women standing on road in scorching heat in Pune's Indapur

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Watch video: NCP MP Supriya Sule offers lift to women standing on road in scorching heat in Pune's Indapur | PTI
The Nationalist Congress Patrty MP Supria Sule is on the tour of her constituency. Sule offered life to three woman standing in scorching heat on the road.

Watch the video here:

Sule is an NCP MP from Baramati. She was recently in the news after she faced violent MSRTC employees outside Sharad Paar's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai. During the protest, Sule faced the angry protesters and tried to reason with them.

A day after MSRTC employees staged an angry protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence here, the Maharashtra police upgraded the security cover provided to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule from `X’ category to `Y plus’, an official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:35 PM IST