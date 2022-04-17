The Nationalist Congress Patrty MP Supria Sule is on the tour of her constituency. Sule offered life to three woman standing in scorching heat on the road.

Watch the video here:

Watch video: NCP MP @supriya_sule offers lift to women standing on road in scorching heat in Pune's Indapur pic.twitter.com/aaJIumLfMO — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 17, 2022

Sule is an NCP MP from Baramati. She was recently in the news after she faced violent MSRTC employees outside Sharad Paar's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai. During the protest, Sule faced the angry protesters and tried to reason with them.

A day after MSRTC employees staged an angry protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence here, the Maharashtra police upgraded the security cover provided to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule from `X’ category to `Y plus’, an official said.

