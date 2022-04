The Nationalist Congress Party's Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe grooved to the beats of Halgi-Tasha at a staffer's wedding.

The video of MP dancing as the beats get loud has gone viral.

As per the report, it was the wedding of his staffer Tejas Zodage in Pune's Narayangaon.

Let us know! đŸ‘‚

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:44 PM IST