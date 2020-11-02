Watch Video: Mukesh Ambani raises a virtual toast at Harish Salve's London wedding

Senior advocate Harish Salve, India's former Solicitor General, became Queen's Counsel (QC) in England and Wales in January, a title which is recognized all over the world, married a London-based artist Caroline Brossard on October 28.

The two tied the knot in an intimate church nuptial among close friends and family.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, was one of the eminent personalities who graced the occasion virtually.

In a viral video, the 63-year-old can be seen raising a toast to the newlyweds.

Ambani said, "In that point in time, we can give you a hug, wish you the very best and I'm sure that time is not very far off. I look forward to seeing you and all your friends, this is the same set of people we met at Gleneagles. I hope we don't allow you to go so easily with a virtual piece. Like your best man said, you better shell out all the money."

"Looking forward to a great celebration as soon as times become normal. This is just to wish you the best on behalf of all of us," added the billionaire.