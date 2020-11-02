Watch Video: Mukesh Ambani raises a virtual toast at Harish Salve's London wedding

Senior advocate Harish Salve, India's former Solicitor General, became Queen's Counsel (QC) in England and Wales in January, a title which is recognized all over the world, married a London-based artist Caroline Brossard on October 28.
The two tied the knot in an intimate church nuptial among close friends and family.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, was one of the eminent personalities who graced the occasion virtually.
In a viral video, the 63-year-old can be seen raising a toast to the newlyweds.
Ambani said, "In that point in time, we can give you a hug, wish you the very best and I'm sure that time is not very far off. I look forward to seeing you and all your friends, this is the same set of people we met at Gleneagles. I hope we don't allow you to go so easily with a virtual piece. Like your best man said, you better shell out all the money."
"Looking forward to a great celebration as soon as times become normal. This is just to wish you the best on behalf of all of us," added the billionaire.
65-year-old Salve, has been associated with many high-profile cases: Kulbhushan Jadav, Vodafone, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, ITC hotels etc., and also one of the prominent lawyers who are active before several courts in India through video conferencing.
Salve divorced his wife for 38 years Meenakshi Salve in June this year.
Salve has adapted to being a Londoner. He lives in North London. According to IANS, Salve and Brossard had been seeing each other for close to a year, after they first met at an art event.
Brossard, 56 is an artist, who grew up in the UK and has an 18-year old daughter of her own. According to reports, she has a Masters in Fine Arts from Chelsea School of Arts, UAL and is of French-Spanish descent.
On the other hand, Salve also has two daughters, Sakshi (37) and Saaniya (33) who live in Delhi-NCR.
Elaborating the factors, which solidified the couple's connection, Salve had said they share a passion for theatre and classical music, along with art.
Salve had earlier mentioned that wedding would be a very small affair, as only 15 were allowed to gather in London.
Salve was raised in Nagpur. His father NKP Salve was a chartered accountant and he was associated with the Congress party. Harish Salve did his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was designated as senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. He was the Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002. Salve was called to Blackstone Chambers in 2013. And, in the same year, Salve was appointed to the English Bar.
Salve's name featured on the list of silk appointments, which was released by the UK Ministry of Justice in January and he was appointed QC in the same month. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.
