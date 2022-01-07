Watch video: Man dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' confused as Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain

A video is doing rounds on social media where a man with uncanny resemble to that of Pakistani Member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Hussain can be seen dancing to the Bollywood remix 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'.

In the viral video we see the man dancing energetically to the Katrina Kaif-starrer song with perfect moves, along people cheering him up.

The clipping from a function was confused by netizens to be of Aamir Hussain, later to clarify that he is not the political leader.

Take a look at the video, right here:

However, it was identified that the video shows a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor dancing to the popular beat, who is generally hired to dance at weddings and festivities.

Read tweets, here:

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:48 PM IST