Watch Video: Korean students dance on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Ghagra and it is unmissable

Image credit: Google

Indian music is loved by people from all quarters of life. The peppy beats can make anyone dance. How do we know about the same? Well, a clip of a bunch of Korean students dancing to the famous song Ghagra has been trending on social media. It is too good to even miss out.

The viral clip was posted on Instagram but now has its way made to YouTube. The Korean students were seen dancing outside their homes and were even seen decked in traditional attires like dresses and kurtas. While dancing to the peppy song, they nailed the hook step and we are sure you are going to be floored by the killer dance performance.

Watch the video here:

Netizens loved the performance and showered lovely comments on the clip. One user wrote, "Omg, they are doing so well. I hope to see the whole video".

Another one wrote, "Fun fact. Most of the Indians are feeling proud, including me."

Ghagra is a famous song from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It has been picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor.