Watch video: Indore street vendor prepares chocolate golgappa, netizens say 'What the hell'

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to experimenting with food. Not all would be ready to try a twist in taste of their favorite delicacy - especially, the mouthwatering panipuris.

However, this Indore based eatery is redefining the taste of golgappa for choco lovers with a fusion dish called the 'chocolate golgappa'. In an Instagram reel shared by the page @mammi_ka_dhaba, a pani puri vendor by the name 'Jain Shree Panipuri' in Sarafa, Indore can be seen preparing these one of the bizarre dishes - chocolate golgappas.

The vendor begins to show chocolate clad golgappa getting filled with choco chips and wafer chocolate in them. Later, the street vendor uses what looks like custard to fill the remaining puri, and soon to add some and chocolate syrup on them. The topping of cashew pieces seems a must on every golgappa before serving it to the food blogger.

Watch the video, right here:

The video has garnered over 4.2 million views and several comments. "What the hell.. seriously.. golgappa ko bhi nahi chora," wrote an Instagrammer while other reacted 'eww' emojis.

Here's a sneak peek from the comments sections:

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:07 PM IST