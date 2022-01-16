e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic's hopes of playing Australian Open dashed after court dismisses tennis star's appeal against deportationIndia reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Watch video: Hundreds of people party outside Downing Street wearing Boris Johnson facemasks

Several netizens are sharing the video, making it go viral on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
FPJ Web Desk
YouTube

YouTube

Advertisement

Back again there's party and fun at the Downing Street, this time not by the UK PM himself but around 100 people wearing Boris Johnson facemasks and dressed up in similar fashion.

In the viral video, being shared on social media, we can see the people donning suits, wigs, and Boris Johnson masks while grooving to party music. Not just that, some have hit it hard to enjoy along wine bottles in their hands. The crowd can be heard shouting "My name is Boris and I like to Party!"

YouTuber Robbie Knox's collaborator, JackMaate tweeted photos of the gathering and wrote: "We hired 100 Boris Johnson’s and threw a party outside Downing Street… The main channel is BACK early next week."

To the unversed trying to know the context behind this viral video - it is all over the news! The mockery stunt was made shortly after the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was spotted and condemned over the series of parties at Downing Street amid COVID-19 lockdown. According to reports, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had apologised for attending a Downing Street garden party during the country's first lockdown in 2020.

Also, It was also reported that a party was organised at 10 Downing Steet the night before Prince Philip's funeral. According to reports, Downing Street has since apologised to Buckingham Palace. “It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and No 10 has apologised to the Palace," said PM’s deputy official spokesman.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Advertisement

A glimpse of the video was shared on Twitter too, take a look at how netizens reacted to this.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

UK PM Boris Johnson apologises for attending garden party during COVID-19 induced lockdown UK PM Boris Johnson apologises for attending garden party during COVID-19 induced lockdown

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
Advertisement