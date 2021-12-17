Watch video: Food blogger tries 'Mirinda' panipuri in Jaipur, leaves netizens in splits

Street food is quite irresistible for many. Be it golgappas, vadapav, samosa snack, or a ragda bite, the local chaatwalas are the first choiceFoodie treat or foodie threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to try something new, isn't it?

If your heart beats and craves for panipuri then, here's something for you! Panipuri served with the orange juice beverage - Mirinda - Are you ready to accept the traditional paani of your favourite chaat getting replaced with the chilled drink?

In a video psoted by Instagram user @chatore_broothers, we see a Jaipur based street vendor making Mirinda panipuri. The video begins with the street vendor shaking a bottle of chilled Mirinda to add it to a large container. Later, he simply adds the drink to the puris consisting of aloo stuffing to give it carbonated orange flavor.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

The video went viral to getting close to 3 Million views, over 127 likes and several comments. An Instagram user wrote, "gol gappe ki toh izzat rakho...(please keep to the reputation of golgappe...)", while another typed to say,"Nice."

Also, some users took to comment with hilarious food suggestions like gaumuthra-panipuri, fanta-maggie, alcholol panipuri, etc...

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:29 PM IST