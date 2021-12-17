e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:29 PM IST

Watch video: Food blogger tries 'Mirinda' panipuri in Jaipur, leaves netizens in splits

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Street food is quite irresistible for many. Be it golgappas, vadapav, samosa snack, or a ragda bite, the local chaatwalas are the first choiceFoodie treat or foodie threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to try something new, isn't it?

If your heart beats and craves for panipuri then, here's something for you! Panipuri served with the orange juice beverage - Mirinda - Are you ready to accept the traditional paani of your favourite chaat getting replaced with the chilled drink?

In a video psoted by Instagram user @chatore_broothers, we see a Jaipur based street vendor making Mirinda panipuri. The video begins with the street vendor shaking a bottle of chilled Mirinda to add it to a large container. Later, he simply adds the drink to the puris consisting of aloo stuffing to give it carbonated orange flavor.

Watch the video, right here:

The video went viral to getting close to 3 Million views, over 127 likes and several comments. An Instagram user wrote, "gol gappe ki toh izzat rakho...(please keep to the reputation of golgappe...)", while another typed to say,"Nice."

Also, some users took to comment with hilarious food suggestions like gaumuthra-panipuri, fanta-maggie, alcholol panipuri, etc...

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Year Ender 2021: What's on plate? 5 most bizarre bites from last 365 days Year Ender 2021: What's on plate? 5 most bizarre bites from last 365 days

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:29 PM IST
Advertisement