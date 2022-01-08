Watch video: Eating 21 Chole Kulchas in 30 minutes at this Delhi food stall could win you Rs 50K

If you are in search of a food challenge that could treat your taste buds and get you some money, here you go! We have found for you such fun to try challenge right in the national capital. A Delhi based food stall vouches to promise its customers to take a Rs 50,000/- cash prize on eating some yummy chole kulche.

This challenge is being organized by an outlet called Delhi's Hari Om Chole Kulche. The challenge demands the foodie to empty 21 plates of chole kulche before the clock rounds to 30 minutes. All alone? Surprising, you can participate as a couple to crack this challenge together. If you can win it, the vendor shall reward you Rs 50,000/- in cash!

What if you fail to complete the plates, and leave in between? Lucky enough! Customers would have to pay just Rs 2,100 in that case.

The video was shared on YouTube by food food blogger @FoodyVishal on his YouTube challenge and it has garnered over 2 Lakh views.

Check the video, right here:

Not just this, the food outlet hosts some other food challenges and exciting prizes. Also, the customers can avail and benefit from the challenge only during the prescribed timings of 11AM to 1PM. Take a look, here:

