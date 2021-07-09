Watch Video: Dubai opens world’s deepest pool complete with sunken city and underwater film studio

Dubai, home of the world's tallest building and largest mall, continues to set new records. The middle-eastern city is now prepping to open yet another architectural marvel up to the public. The Deep Dive Dubai pool recently acquired the tag of 'World's deepest swimming pool for diving' from the Guinness Book of World Records. Depth aside, the massive pool also boasts an underwater "abandoned" city, arcade and even a restaurant.

According to the Deep Dive Dubai website, the unique 60-meter-deep pool was inspired by the UAE’s "rich pearl-diving heritage of the past". It is located in the Nad Al Sheba, some 25 minutes away from the Dubai International Airport.

"The deepest swimming pool for diving is 60.02m (196 ft 10 in) and was achieved by Deep Dive Dubai on June 27 2021," an article on the Guinness Records website notes.

"The Pool is a concrete structure including circular shaft constructed to a depth of 60.02 meters. The surfaces of the pool and shaft are constructed to provide different themes at various depths of the Pool. These also include props to enhance the diving experience," it adds.