Watch Video: Dubai opens world’s deepest pool complete with sunken city and underwater film studio

Dubai, home of the world's tallest building and largest mall, continues to set new records. The middle-eastern city is now prepping to open yet another architectural marvel up to the public. The Deep Dive Dubai pool recently acquired the tag of 'World's deepest swimming pool for diving' from the Guinness Book of World Records. Depth aside, the massive pool also boasts an underwater "abandoned" city, arcade and even a restaurant.
According to the Deep Dive Dubai website, the unique 60-meter-deep pool was inspired by the UAE’s "rich pearl-diving heritage of the past". It is located in the Nad Al Sheba, some 25 minutes away from the Dubai International Airport.
"The deepest swimming pool for diving is 60.02m (196 ft 10 in) and was achieved by Deep Dive Dubai on June 27 2021," an article on the Guinness Records website notes.
"The Pool is a concrete structure including circular shaft constructed to a depth of 60.02 meters. The surfaces of the pool and shaft are constructed to provide different themes at various depths of the Pool. These also include props to enhance the diving experience," it adds.
"Deep Dive Dubai is now open and offering a variety of experiences including discovery dives for first timers, scuba dives, freedives as well as diving courses and workshops on all levels of diving from beginner to technical instructors," the pool's website explains.
Reports however indicate that the facility is presently operating on an 'invitation only' system and is likely to open up to the public later this year. Videos of the pool were shared online by Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. A keen diver, he was reportedly one of the first visitors and took to Twitter sharing a clip. "An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters," he captioned it.
